IN 2023, my role as a local councillor in Liskeard has been marked by a myriad of challenges and successes, reflecting the dynamic nature of our community. As I take a moment to reflect on the past year, I am struck by the diverse array of issues I've had the privilege of addressing. From supporting residents with planning applications and tackling highway issues, to addressing homelessness and supporting residents with housing repairs, the range of cases I've dealt with has been truly extensive.
One of the most rewarding aspects of being a local councillor is the opportunity to directly engage with residents and offer assistance in a variety of situations. Whether it's navigating planning concerns or addressing everyday issues like litter and potholes, I find immense satisfaction in supporting the people of Liskeard and contributing to the betterment of our town.
Looking back on 2023, I am particularly excited about the positive changes witnessed in both Liskeard and Cornwall. The prospect of what 2024 might hold fills me with enthusiasm and a commitment to continue serving our community to the best of my ability.
Throughout the year, I've allocated funding from my community chest to support various local organisations in Liskeard. One notable initiative involved providing support to theLiskeard Prime Stock show, ensuring the event's success by funding a much-needed marquee in the Cattle Market. Despite challenging weather conditions, the event showcased the resilience of British agriculture, with local farmers and young participants taking centre stage. The official opening of the WorkShed, marked by Cornwall Council Chairman Cllr Pauline Giles cutting the ribbon, was another highlight. This emerging hub for businesses has already begun to attract occupants, signalling positive economic growth for Liskeard.
As a staunch advocate for the agricultural sector in Cornwall, I took a significant step byproposing a motion that garnered praise from the Countryside Alliance. This motion,considered 'ground-breaking,' publicly backed our local farmers and emphasised the importance of supporting locally grown food for the environment, our economy, andpublic health. The motion not only showcased Cornwall's leadership but also reinforced my commitment to promoting sustainability and the important role agriculture plays in our community.
Beyond agriculture, my efforts extended to supporting various community projects through targeted funding. These initiatives included supporting Arthur’s Club, a Makaton signing session for children and families at the Liskerrett Community Centre, andassisting the Liskeard Inclusive Badminton Club with equipment and courses. Additionally, contributions were made to Gleaning Cornwall, St Martin’s Churchrefurbishment, and accessibility improvements at Stuart House.
Collaborating with town traders, I directed funding toward a parking rebate scheme, addressing a persistent concern among residents. While parking charges remain a contentious issue, the successful implementation of the rebate scheme during the winter months received positive feedback. This collaborative effort with local businesses not only eased the financial burden on residents but also demonstrated the potential for effective partnerships between the council and the business community.
Looking ahead to 2024, my priorities remain unwavering – dedicated to supporting Liskeard in becoming a great town with a thriving community. Ongoing projects, such as the redevelopment of the Cattle Market, continue to progress. The expansion of Rosedean GP Surgery is a crucial aspect of ensuring that as Liskeard grows, andessential health services remain available.
The approval of plans for a new Integrated Services Hub in the town centre is another milestone. This facility, housing new Council offices and job centre, ensures that residents can easily access essential public services. Simultaneously, Luxstowe House, Laity House, Westbourne House, and Graylands have closed or are set to close, making way for a modern, purpose-built hub in the Cattle Market. Construction of this hub is set to commence soon.
The Cattle Market is also scheduled for a new bus station, a much-needed upgrade to accommodate the increasing volume and size of buses. Securing funding from the UK Government Bus Improvement Fund was a significant achievement, reflecting the competitiveness of the grant application. Detailed designs and a planning application are underway, providing an opportunity for public input during the consultation process.
The reopening of the library on Barras Street in 2023 fulfilled a promise I made during the last election. Despite initial funding challenges, Cornwall Council and RIO collaborated to achieve this important community milestone. The library's transformation, funded in part by the Shared Prosperity Fund, symbolises a commitment to preserving essential public facilities in Liskeard’s town centre.
Despite these accomplishments, challenges loom on the horizon for 2024 in Liskeard. The Roudbury sports facility project, led by Liskeard Town Council, continues to face hurdles, and sustaining existing sport and leisure facilities remains a financial challenge. The allocation of over £75,000 from the UK Government's Swimming Pool Support Fund to Lux Park is a positive step, but further efforts are needed to secure the long-term future of all these existing facilities.
On a county level, Cornwall Council's new devolution deal with the UK Government brings positive changes in skills, green energy, and support for Cornish culture.
However, my reservations about the upcoming waste contract rollout persist. Set to be phased in this year, the new system includes the distribution of wheely bins and food waste bins to households. Adjusting to the new weekly food waste and fortnightly black bag and recycling collections will undoubtedly be a significant change for residents.
Continuing my advocacy for community safety, I am campaigning for the reopening of a front desk at the Liskeard police station. Collaborating with local representatives such as our local MP Sheryll Murray, and other authorities, this effort aims to follow the successful reopening of front desks in other areas including Looe.
In closing, I want to express my gratitude to the residents of Liskeard for theirengagement and support throughout 2023. Open lines of communication, such as face-to-face surgeries and ongoing availability via email ([email protected]) and phone (07932 846278), have been vital in understanding and addressing the concerns of the community.
I look forward to another year of collaboration and progress, wishing everyone in Liskeard a happy and healthy new year, and every success for 2024.
Cllr Nick Craker
Cornwall Councillor and Liskeard Town Councillor