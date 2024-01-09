IN 2023, my role as a local councillor in Liskeard has been marked by a myriad of challenges and successes, reflecting the dynamic nature of our community. As I take a moment to reflect on the past year, I am struck by the diverse array of issues I've had the privilege of addressing. From supporting residents with planning applications and tackling highway issues, to addressing homelessness and supporting residents with housing repairs, the range of cases I've dealt with has been truly extensive.