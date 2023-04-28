A resident of Chyvarhas care home, in Callington, has celebrated with her family this week as she hit her 103rd birthday.
Ruby Pearce was born in London on April 28, 1920, and is the second eldest of seven children.
Ruby grew up and went to school in Kentish Town. Her first job was as a trainee with a small family tailoring business.
Later she trained in accounts and did this line of work for most of her working life.
Ruby married Aubrey when she was 21 and they had three daughters Gloria (deceased) Carol and Natalie.
She now has 10 grandchildren, and is very close to them all. She also has several great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
Ruby then moved from London to Middlesex with her second husband Don until moving to Lawitton in 1989 to be close to her daughters. She made many friends and attended the local church until the age of 99.
Denise Eaton, activities coordinator, at Chyvarhas said: “Ruby was a brilliant seamstress and loved making clothes for herself and her family, and she was also a great wine maker, winning many awards, she still likes a little tipple with her Sunday lunch.
“Ruby moved in with us in February of this year and has become a well-loved member of the Chyvarhas family.”