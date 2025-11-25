THE chairman of National Landscapes, Philip Hygate, has described the launch of a new partnership to protect Churchtown Farm as a “momentous moment,” praising the collaboration between Antony Estate, Saltash Town Council and the Friends of Churchtown Farm for safeguarding the popular nature reserve’s future.
The new three-year agreement, which runs until September 2028, enables Antony Estate to manage farming, conservation and public access, while a part-time ranger will act as a community liaison, co-ordinating with Friends of Churchtown, maintaining trails, benches, signage, and providing opportunities for volunteering, outdoor education and social prescribing.
As part of the new agreement, Saltash Town Council will contribute £14,000 annually to fund the ranger, conservation projects, community engagement and the management of public access, ensuring the farm remains both a wildlife haven and a welcoming community space. Antony Estate will also explore additional funding and work with Cornwall Wildlife Trust for conservation advice.
In celebrating the partnership, Mr Hygate – who is also the chair of Tamar Valley National Landscape – said: “What you have done with this partnership is really significant. Nature and the countryside is of fundamental importance to our communities and to the whole nation – and it’s under-appreciated. This partnership is about hope, this is about the future. If we fail to appreciate that, then we’re in deep trouble.”
Mr Hygate, who travels extensively to assess conservation efforts across the country, emphasised the wider significance of Churchtown Farm.
“People really need a place to meet – that is why places like Churchtown can provide that in a way nothing else can. This is actually quite momentous and as a collection you are the future. What you do is important, so please keep doing it.”
The 150-acre reserve, set in the stunning Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, has been a community and wildlife haven for decades, combining hay meadows, woodlands, wetlands, mudflats, and hedgerows. Traditionally farmed using Cornish methods, it has balanced conservation with public access, volunteer engagement, and educational activities since 2001.
Tremayne Carew Pole, speaking on behalf of Antony Estate, praised the collaborative effort.
“What Cornwall Wildlife Trust have done over the past 25 years has been phenomenal, and the interest that has generated through the local community is there for all to see. For all projects to work, you need ownership and community buy-in, and that is so evident here. To have all sides come together to create long-term benefits in health, conservation and sustainability for Saltash is something I’m really delighted to see.”
Friends of Churchtown Farm have themselves welcomed the announcement, which marks a new chapter for the reserve.
“This moment will go down in history and certainly make our town of Saltash feel more secure in the knowledge that Churchtown’s future is going to be more settled,” added Bob Austin, chair of the Friends of Churchtown Farm.
With careful management and active community involvement, Churchtown Farm is indeed set to continue as a vital green space for residents and wildlife alike, embodying hope, sustainability, as well as a shared vision for the future.
