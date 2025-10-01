A Cornish church is hosting a jazz concert to help raise funds for the replacement of its tower roof.
St Tudy Church, near Bodmin, is welcoming Stubby’s Jazz Band on Saturday, October 11, at 6pm for a night that will feature big band classics and some solo surprises too.
The evening, which includes a raffle and refreshments, is a free entry event with donations in aid of the church’s tower repairs.
The aim is to raise money to replace the roof with a deeper valley gutter to protect the tower for many years to come and to help keep the beloved church bells ringing.
To learn more about the St Tudy Church tower roof appeal, visit www.sttudy.uk/index.php
