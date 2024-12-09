THE Christmas lights have been switched on in Charlestown to bring some festive cheer to the heritage port.
The switch on took place on Saturday despite the roaring winds of Storm Darragh.
The port is due some cheer after a year which saw the lock gate at the mouth of the harbour fail, causing vessels to drop onto the silt or list, and the news that the Shipwreck Treasure Museum was ceasing operations.
For the switch on, Charlestown Rowing Club’s gig shed was transformed into a grotto and the Notability choir sang carols at the Pier House Hotel.
Photographer Paul Williams, who took pictures at the event, said: “It was blowing an absolute gale and this did impact on the numbers attending, but a good time was had by all.”
Meanwhile, the Tunnel of Lights immersive experience at the museum is running, for the last time, until Tuesday, December 31.