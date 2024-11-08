SALES of a range of Christmas hampers will benefit Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) this year.
Taste of the West, an organisation which champions food and drink producers in the Westcountry, is behind the hampers.
The organisation has worked with stockists Devon Hampers to bring together food and drink selections from more than 25 Taste of the West producers.
There are four hampers in the range with three named after CHSW’s hospices, including Little Harbour at St Austell. For each hamper sold, 10 per cent will be donated to CHSW.
Hayley Wallbank, regional partnerships fundraiser for CHSW said: “We are thrilled to be launching our four Children’s Hospice South West Christmas hampers for this festive season. They are not only a feast for the eyes and the tastebuds but, even better, every hamper purchased will be helping to support local children and families supported by our hospices.”
John Sheaves, chief executive of Taste of the West, said: “Every hamper is filled to the brim with award-winning food and drink made in the South West and 10 per cent of each one sold will be donated to Children’s Hospice South West.”
This festive season CHSW will continue to support more than 500 children and young people with life-limiting conditions and their families, by providing hospice, palliative and end-of-life care as well as ongoing bereavement support.
In another development, a heating and plumbing firm in the South West has announced a partnership with CHSW.
Custom Heat South West has committed to a support programme for CHSW. This initiative will include not only making financial contributions but also fundraising efforts.
Business development manager James Cane said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Children's Hospice South West. As a family-run business with a growing presence in the South West, we’re committed to supporting our local community.”
The firm is launching an initiative in which 10 per cent of every boiler service fee will be donated to CHSW when customers mention the charity at the time of booking.
Hayley Wallbank said: “We are thrilled to welcome Custom Heat South West as one of local business supporters.”