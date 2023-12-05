A six-year-old from Cawsand is hand making Christmas ‘gonks’ to help raise money for homeless people.
Savannah Netting started making gonks with her mother, Sam Davies, back in October by watching videos on social media.
After making a few, the pair decided to begin selling their creations to help raise money for people in need.
So far Savannah has raised £244 by making 122 gonks with her mother — this money is then spent on buying items such as hats, gloves, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo and other essential items which are put into shoe boxes and given to the Garage Cafe in Plymouth, which helps out the homeless, as part of their Christmas appeal.
Talking about her daughter, Sam said: “Savannah has always been a compassionate young girl who has a heart full of empathy and a determination to make a difference.
“She hates to see suffering by anyone, or anything, and that she wanted to help the homeless shows how much love she has in her heart for everyone.
“I’m proud at how she has persevered at making these gonks to spread a bit of Christmas spirit to those in need.
“To me, she embodies the spirit of kindness and generosity — at only six years of age — that many grown-ups do not possess and I hope she never loses her passion to help others.”