As well as the Fun Run, hundreds of Santas on motorcycles will pass through Saltash at 1pm on their way to Children’s Hospice South West’s Little Harbour, whilst those interested in the lantern parade can get involved in a series of lantern-making workshops with Jill Hudson on November 26, 27, 28 and 29, then again on December 2 and 4, all of which start at 8.45am.