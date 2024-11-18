THE heart of Saltash will come alive with festive cheer as the bustling Cornish town will once again be transformed into its own winter wonderland.
This much-anticipated Saltash Christmas Festival, which will take place on Saturday, December 7, is held against the backdrop of twinkling lights and joyous music, drawing crowds of residents and visitors alike to help celebrate the festive season.
From the sight of 200 santas running across the Tamar Bridge and a vibrant lantern parade to bustling market stalls, outdoor carols and a firework display, it seems the townspeople of Saltash really don’t hold back when it comes to spreading joy this December.
Hosted by the Saltash Chamber of Commerce, the Christmas Festival is made possible each year thanks to grants from Saltash Town Council and Saltash Scrapstore.
Ahead of the festival itself, children from local primary schools will be judging the Christmas window dressing competition on Thursday, November 30, between 1pm and 2pm.
The Saltash Chamber of Commerce trophy and the Children's Champion trophy are awarded on the day for the hotly-contested best dressed shop windows.
Meanwhile, those interested in joining in the fourth edition of the Santa Fun Run should note there are now just over 20 places left out of the maximum 200 permitted. The annual run will see entrants run from the top of Fore Street, across the Tamar Bridge, then back up Fore Street to the finish.
The Fun Run is open to anyone aged four and above (under nines must run with an adult though). The entry fee is £10 per person, which includes a Santa suit and a finishers medal. The online entry form can be found on the Tamar Trotters website at www.tamartrotters.co.uk/saltash-santa-fun-run
As well as the Fun Run, hundreds of Santas on motorcycles will pass through Saltash at 1pm on their way to Children’s Hospice South West’s Little Harbour, whilst those interested in the lantern parade can get involved in a series of lantern-making workshops with Jill Hudson on November 26, 27, 28 and 29, then again on December 2 and 4, all of which start at 8.45am.
Hilary Frank, who helps to organise the Christmas Festival, said: “There is huge excitement ahead of what we know will be another great community event for the people of Saltash. It’s another packed day of events, supported by so many wonderful people and organisations.
“We are so grateful to all those who have helped with funding the festival which, this year, has also allowed us to work with Saltash Community School, where students have been able to produce lanterns alongside that of those from the four primary schools across the town.”
A special umbrella designed lantern, created by Faye Nicholls, will be the focal point for the parade and is inspired by the upcoming production of Mary Poppins by students at the secondary school.