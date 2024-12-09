AN impromptu indoor lantern-lit carol service held at Saltash Wesley Methodist Church provided some festive respite from the wind on Saturday evening, December 7.
With the cancellation of the Saltash Christmas Festival due to Storm Darragh, the team from Redeemer Church Saltash who had intended to hold a carol singing on Saltash Fore Street approached Saltash Wesley Church to move the event indoors.
Church superintendent minister and Reverend Jonathan Budd gave his blessing to the service for the children who had worked so hard in the run up to the festival building lanterns and practising carols.
Redeemer Church pastor Simon Thomas welcomed children and families to the church with an introduction from Saltash mayor, Cllr Julia Peggs who thanked the Wesley Church for hosting the event, and announced winners of the Best Dressed Window competition, Eclectic at Home, with the Children’s Choice awarded to Westcountry Embroidery who enticed the school pupils with gingerbread and a snow flurry.
Her festive message to the congregation in the song sheet said: “It is my great pleasure to welcome you all to this year’s Christmas Festival. This wonderful event is a testament to the strength of our community the joy of making memories together.
“As we enjoy the festive lights and sing carols, let us also cherish the moment that make Saltash such a special place.”
With the church lights dimmed and the lantern torches lit, a service of carols began including ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’ sung by the schoolchildren from all four of Saltash’s primary schools. The Redeemer Church Saltash band accompanied putting a modern twist of some of the carols with bass guitar riffs and upbeat tempo to rapturous applause from the congregation.
The highlight of the service was a special performance by the cast of Mary Poppins Jr from Saltash Community School. The children performed a joyful rendition of It’s a Jolly Holiday with Mary, after some very last minute rehearsals.
Head of performing arts at Saltash Community School Kayleigh Jones, said: “This is a first showing of a snippet from the show. We have been able to double cast this show as there’s so much talent at the school.
“They’ve all come to hang out with their teacher on a Saturday night which is great!”
The cast also bought along the new lantern for this year’s Christmas Festival; a Mary Poppin’s umbrella complete with parrot handle. The giant umbrella was designed by cast member Faye Nicholls, and made by a team of art students under the guidance of local artist Jill Hudson.
Elements of the Christmas Festival are now planned to take place this coming Saturday, December 14, with a lantern walk starting at 6pm from Jubilee Green followed by fireworks. The Santa Fun Run has also been rescheduled and will now also take place on Saturday beginning at 2.30pm from Victoria Gardens.
Tickets for Mary Poppins will go on sale soon for performances from February 11 to 14 and will be available from The Bookshelf and Piglets on Fore Street, and Saltash Community School.