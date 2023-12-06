Churches throughout Cornwall are holding a series of Christingle celebrations, with a focus on bringing hope and a sense of community to some of the UK’s most vulnerable children. A number of services are being held throughout December and beyond. These events are open to all, aiming to raise crucial funds for children and young people facing severe challenges, including abuse, neglect, and exploitation:
December 10, 4pm - St Teath Church
December 14, 9.30am - St Mellion Church
December 24, 5.30pm - St Dominic Church
December 24, 4.30pm - St Marnarch’s Church, Lanreath