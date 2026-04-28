MEMBERS of St Austell Choral Society are looking forward to performing ‘Requiem’ by John Rutter and a selection of English Part Songs at St Augustine’s RC Church, St Austell, on Saturday, May 16 from 7.45pm.
This will be a very poignant event as it will be the last concert conducted by the society’s highly esteemed music director Paul Drayton.
After many years of loyally guiding the choir, he has recently announced his retirement.
This performance will feature Holly-Anna Hawkes as soprano soloist and Anthony Trodd accompanying on the organ with a supporting instrumental ensemble.
Admission to include a programme and refreshments, with donations welcome.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from www.staustellchoralsociety.co.uk
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