TWO choirs have come together to make an emotional recording of Liskeard’s very own song to combat cancer.
Members of the Keltique Ladies and Pelynt Male Voice Choirs met with songwriter Luke Middleton to lay down the track.
It was around the time of the first lockdown that Luke first wrote the Relay for Life Song and he’s performed it solo on several occasions since. The lyrics describe the solidarity felt by those who complete the 24 hour non-stop relay with their friends, loved ones, and anyone else who is battling cancer.
Originally written for the Liskeard Relay for Life event, the song has been taken up around the country for Cancer Research UK.
It had always been part of the plan, says Luke, that the piece would be for multiple voices.
“It was two years ago that Joy Parker put the idea to me,” says Luke, “and this year the stars aligned, so we were able to make it happen. Luckily just before my producer Dean Moore moved to London.
“I was contacted by choir director Jonathan Lewsey. Lots of emails later and after some amazing arrangement work by Liz Sidebotham, I then arranged to meet the Keltique Choir and we began to iron out the creases. The following week the Pelynt Male Voice Choir joined us, and after some very quick learning, we were all singing from the same hymn sheet - pardon the pun.”
Luke continues: “Before we knew it we were at the Liskerett Centre ready to record, so we crammed 40 people into this function room and gave it our all. We took three takes and the whole atmosphere was euphoric. The song was always meant for the community, so to hear it in all its glory being sung so well, I couldn’t have been more proud.”
Anyone wishing to purchase the Liskeard Relay Song should head online to Amazon.