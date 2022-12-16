Col Rich Maltby RM (CO 47 Cdo) added: “The China Fleet Trust has been providing unparalleled support to the Naval Service for decades, and today I’m very proud to be able to announce that 47 Commando (Raiding Group) Royal Marines will be benefiting from a bespoke affiliation as we sign an official partnership between our organisations. As the Commanding Officer of a busy operational unit, I am grateful to the Trust for this partnership which will improve the lived experience of my personnel and their families for the coming year. At a time when the demands upon our Service personnel remain high and the cost of living impacts, the benefits this affiliation will provide welcome support to all members of 47.”