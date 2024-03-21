A COUNTRY club based in Saltash is celebrating a grand re-opening of its a flagship dining destination with a prestigious guest following a significant investment from the China Fleet Trust.
China Fleet Country Club, in collaboration with the China Fleet Trust, has re-opened the Brasserie following a £100,000 investment. The Brasserie has been completely refurbished to offer China Fleet Country Club members and guests an elevated dining experience in the stunning surroundings of Saltash.
China Fleet Trust, a military charity dedicated to supporting Royal Navy (RN), Royal Marines (RM), Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA), and Maritime Reserves personnel along with their families, has spearheaded this revitalisation effort. The Trust's commitment to providing exceptional facilities for its beneficiaries is evident in this significant investment in the Brasserie.
In a celebration of the reopening ceremony, the trustees of China Fleet Trust extended a special invitation to Carl Tester, the talented Royal Navy Chef of the Year, to inaugurate the newly refurbished facility. Carl Tester, renowned for his global culinary skills and exceptional leadership within the galley, has been instrumental in bringing culinary excellence to HMS Northumberland during his tenure in the Royal Navy.
Dean Bennett, managing director, said: “We are honoured to have Carl Tester at our opening ceremony, he is such a talented chef. His passion, creativity, and leadership exemplify the spirit of excellence we strive for at our Brasserie. Our Executive Head Chef, Gareth Langford was thrilled to meet him and showcase the innovative new menu he has created.”
Carl Tester, originally from Haywards Heath in West Sussex and now residing in Plymouth with his family, has garnered accolades for his inventive menus and ability to create a sense of adventure with global flavours, even in the challenging environment of the open sea. His dedication to enhancing morale and fostering camaraderie through exceptional cuisine has made him a beloved figure among his shipmates and beyond.
Dean continued: “"We are thrilled to unveil the new look Brasserie made possible through the generous support of the China Fleet Trust. This investment underscores our shared commitment to providing outstanding facilities for our valued beneficiaries and their families."
The recent refurbishment is part of an ongoing initiative by China Fleet Country Club to continually update its facilities and enhance the overall experience for beneficiaries, members and guests. Over recent years, the Club has invested significantly in various improvements, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of hospitality and leisure offerings in the region.
Dean added: "We extend a warm invitation to our members and guests to join us in celebrating the reopening of the Brasserie.
“We look forward to offering an unforgettable dining experience that reflects our dedication to excellence and service."