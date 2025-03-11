CHILDREN’S Hospice South West (CHSW) will be welcomed their new CEO Phil Morris on Monday, March 17.
After founding the charity with his late wife Jill in 1991, and following 20 years as chief executive, former co-founder and CEO Eddie Farwell will be handing over the reins to Phil who steps into the role on Monday.
On his appointment Phil said: “I am truly privileged to become the next CEO of Children’s Hospice South West. Joining this incredible charity, with its remarkable mission and impact, is an honour beyond words.”
With over a decade of experience as a CEO, and a leader in services for young people, Phil brings a wealth of experience and a grassroots leadership style that will stand him in good stead in such a vital, family-focused charity.
He adds: “Succeeding Eddie Farwell MBE, whose vision, dedication, and lived experience has shaped CHSW over the past 34 years, is both humbling and inspiring. I am deeply committed to building on this strong foundation as we embark on the next chapter of CHSW’s journey.
“The CHSW team are an inspiration, not only to me, but to every person that has been touched by our care and support. It is a great pleasure to now be part of a team that has made, and continues to make, such a significant difference to families across the South West.”
Reflecting on his retirement Eddie shares: “2025 is the 30th birthday of the opening of our first hospice, Little Bridge House, so it is a poignant time to step back.
“CHSW has been Jill’s and my life’s work, and it has been a privilege to be involved in such an endeavour. Not many people are given the opportunity to do as we have done. I have handed over the reins to Phil now and I know, along with the wider team, the charity will endure as it has done before.”
Jessica Patel, deputy CEO and director of marketing and communications at CHSW said: “There really are no words to express how much we have all been inspired by Eddie’s work and personally it has been a complete honour to have worked alongside Eddie for just shy of 20 years.
“Now, as we acknowledge the 30th birthday of opening Little Bridge House, it is a wonderful opportunity to add to this significant year by welcoming Phil to the team. I, along with the team at CHSW, am excited to work with Phil and look forward to the next 30 years of providing children’s hospice care across the South West.”