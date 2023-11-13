A children’s author from Lostwithiel has published four new sea based books influenced by the Cornish coast.
Having spent most of her childhood on or around boats, spending many weekends sea fishing with her father and grandfather, Michelle Davies takes her writing and illustration influence from the sea.
Michelle first started her publishing journey with photography to capture both landscape and marine images to create her illustrations from. This method soon worked so successfully that Michelle was able to open her own photographic gallery in Polperro.
Nowadays, Michelle is embellishing all of her skills and experience to produce vibrant paintings of the Cornish coastline for both locals and visitors alike.
This work can now be seen in her series of children's books.
Cedric Knows the Ocean - the story of an underwater friendship. Cedric is a misunderstood shark due to his scary appearance and very large teeth. This story explores how looks can be deceiving and all he wants is to be everybody’s friend.
Cedric knows a beautiful world - A story of adventure. Cedric is curious about what could be outside of his watery world and with the help of some very friendly mermaids, he soon finds out.
A Mermaid song - there are many beautiful creatures in the oceans, this is true. There are standard fish and jumbo fish, and even Mermaids too.
A Turtle Dream - A story of strength, friendship and never giving up. The moral is be strong and true, if you believe then you can do, all of the things, you can achieve, just say these words believe, believe...
There are four stories so far with a fifth called ‘The Fisherman Who Loved Fish Too Much’ in the works.
All these books will be available to order shortly from Waterstones. They can be purchased directly at www.classicallycornish.co.uk
Additonally, Michelle will be attending a variety of Christmas markets including;
Wheal Martyn - November 18-19
The Great Cornish Market at Wadebridge – November 26
Big Christmas market Lemon Quay Truro – December 4-10
Frost Fair Bodmin Jail – December 13-16 and 20-23
Michelle will also be conducting book signings at all of the Christmas events.