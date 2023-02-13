February has been a busy month for students of St Neot Primary School. Starting the month, students, parents and even dogs came out to run and walk Siblyback on Sunday, February 5, to raise money for the school.
A spokesperson for the school said: “It was such a beautiful morning and a lot of fun was had by all. Thank you to our PTA for providing refreshments and to everyone that donated to raise money for the school. We raised an incredible £1,377.05. We are so grateful to you all. Thank you!”
However, running was not the only thing which got students moving this month, students have been displaying their dancing talents to parents and teachers with some brilliant performances. A school spokesperson said: “A huge thank you to Hannah Holmes. Loveny class, Treverbyn class and Fowey class performed dances based on their topics ‘Rainforest’, ‘It’s not easy being green’ and ‘Space’. They all did brilliantly!”
Not only did parents and staff enjoy their performances the children also expressed their enjoyment, Milo said: “I really enjoyed it, especially when the boys chopped the trees down.” While Elodie explained: “Everything was so magical,” and Olivia added that “The way the music changed for each scene was amazing!”
Finally, last month, works were completed to the top playground, which saw old markings being removed and renewed to give the ground some colour.
Seren said: “The children have enjoyed the new markings in the playground and they have all found it really fun running around the race track and playing hop scotch.”