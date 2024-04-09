A CHARITY worker from Redruth is celebrating her four-year anniversary of overcoming a dependency on alcohol by running the London Marathon to raise funds and awareness.
Kelly Richards, a dedicated Outreach Recovery Worker at WithYou in Cornwall, wants to give back to the charity that changes lives through its provision of free and confidential service to adults and young people experiencing issues with drugs, alcohol or mental health.
She is passionate about helping individuals experiencing drug and alcohol challenges and supporting them to lead healthier, happier lives.
Kelly is determined to make a difference after having first-hand experience of overcoming her own dependency and witnessing the impact that drugs and alcohol can have on individuals and their families through her work at WithYou.
She has been training rigorously for the marathon and is excited to take on the challenge on Sunday, April 21.
Kelly said: “I am really passionate about raising money so that we can continue to provide the level of support that so many people need.
“I know this because I was there myself - I'll be celebrating four years without alcohol by doing the London Marathon, knowing that I'm raising money for people to have the hope and connection that's so important in their recovery journey.
“A donation of £8.40 can help an individual receive support through our online webchat service, while £18 enables us to give out a naloxone kit that can save somebody’s life by reversing the effects of an overdose.”
Sue Clark, the head of service delivery at WithYou, said: “We are really proud of Kelly. It takes a lot of dedication and hard work to prepare for an event like this, and we are all behind her. We are with her every step of the way.”
WithYou works with more than 100,000 people in over 120 locations each year.
The charity’s offices in Cornwall are located in Camborne, Falmouth, Liskeard, Penzance Redruth, St Austell and Truro for anyone over the age of 18 who needs support.
To support Kelly’s fundraising efforts visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kelly-richards25