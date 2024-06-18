A charity swim is being held at Adrenalin Quarry, Menheniot on Saturday, July 13, at 9.30am to raise funds for the mental health charity MIND.
Led for the last two years by Looe West Cornwall councillor Jim Candy, the charity swim has increased its numbers from 13 to 33 last year, and helped raise over £1,250 for the charity.
Adrenalin Quarry are offering the swimmers the use of the quarry for one hour free of charge.
There is no age limit and children under 18 can swim with an adult. For more information contact [email protected]. Numbers are limited.