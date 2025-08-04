CHARITY supporter Lynn Jeffery has had her head shaved in memory of her father, Brian.
Lynn, who is a volunteer at the Eden Project, near St Austell, and lives at Penwithick, had her hair shaved off in aid of the work of Marie Curie in Cornwall.
The head shave took place in front of friends and shoppers at an art exhibition held in Alymer Square, St Austell.
Lynn is hoping to raise £1,000 and donations can be made via www.justgiving.com/page/lynn-jeffery-1
Lynda Thomas, a Marie Curie fundraising volunteer, said: “I would like to thank Lynn for supporting the charity with this great challenge. All funds raised will help Marie Curie to continue to provide hospice at home care and support to people in Cornwall.”
