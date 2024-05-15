A SELF-confessed ‘Swiftie’ from Cornwall has donated a ‘golden ticket’ to one of the star’s sell out arena shows to a children’s hospice – and fans have a chance to win it.
The music lover, who wants to remain anonymous, has given the ticket for Taylor Swift’s The Era’s Tour at Edinburgh’s BT Murrayfield Stadium on June 8, to Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW)
The donor was prompted to donate the single ticket after being inspired by the work of the charity.
The fan, who last saw Taylor perform live in 2012, was delighted after initially managing to secure a sought-after ticket for the Scottish gig.
But then one of their best friends also managed to get a pair of tickets for another of the 15 shows across the UK this summer as a surprise for them to attend together.
Instead of trying to sell on the initial ticket, the fan decided to donate it to CHSW.
“Living in Cornwall I am fully aware of the amazing work carried out by Children’s Hospice South West,” the fan said. “Every time I attend an event and the charity is there, I always make sure I put something in the collecting tin.
“I also support CHSW by visiting its charity shops and have purchased some amazing items over the years. I could not believe it when my friend told me he had got us tickets to attend another gig.
“I have always wanted to see Taylor Swift perform live again and The Eras Tour just sounds amazing.
“I thought it would be great to do something significant with my spare ticket and give someone else the chance to go while helping Children’s Hospice South West to raise some money.”
Taylor Swift is a country and pop singer-songwriter from Reading, Pennsylvania.
One of the best-selling artists of all time, and one of the defining names of the decade, she has released 11 multi-platinum-selling albums to date, as well as two special re-recordings of 'Fearless' and 'Red' in 2021.
Her efforts have earned her countless awards, accolades and honours throughout her incomparable career, including 14 Grammy Awards – four of which were for Album of the Year, which holds the record for most won by an artist.
Her LP, 'Midnights', arrived in 2022, breaking the all-time record for the most single-day streams for an album.
Her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released in April and will feature on the world tour.
Taylor Swift takes her The Eras Tour to stadiums across the world in 2024, with stops in the UK, Ireland and Europe as well as Singapore, North America and Australia.
Children’s Hospice South West has been providing care and support to children with life-limiting illnesses and their families in the South West for over 30 years.
The charity offers specialist palliative care and hospice care for the whole family, a sibling support for brothers and sisters, emergency support, end of life care and a bereavement service.
The charity has three hospices, Little Bridge House in Barnstaple, Devon, Charlton Farm in Wraxall, North Somerset and Little Harbour in Porthpean, St Austell, Cornwall.
It costs just under 12-million every year to keep the three hospices open.
The charity provides care to more than 550 families across the south west. The services are free to every family which needs them.
CHSW director of fundraising Paul Courtney said: “This really is the ‘golden ticket’ for one lucky winner. I am sure we all know at least one Swiftie who would love to win this.
“We are grateful to our anonymous donor who wanted their ticket to benefit a good cause and it absolutely will.
“Any donations we receive through this prize draw will go towards supporting children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.”
The charity is now offering people the chance to get their hands on the coveted ticket in a once in a lifetime prize draw on Donr.
All fans have to do is text SWIFT to 70215 and reply ONE to enter the prize draw and donate £5.
People can also enter without making a donation by texting SWIFT to 70215 and replying ONENODONATION.
Music lovers can also enter via the CHSW website at www.chsw.org.uk/win-taylor-swift-ticket
All online entries are free, but entrants can make a donation if they wish. The draw closes at 11.59pm on May 30.
The winner will be selected at random and contacted on Friday, May 31, by Children’s Hospice South West by telephone.
Full terms and conditions of entry in the prize draw can be found at www.chsw.org.uk/win-taylor-swift-ticket
The winner will be responsible for making their own travel arrangements to the concert.