Children’s charity Go Beyond, which has a centre in Tywrdreath, has launched a brand new whatever-the-weather themed fundraising event.
The Great British Welly Stomp invites people to wear their wellies to work, school or get togethers on a day of their choice this April.
All the money raised by Welly Stompers will give children and young people who face serious challenges in their lives the chance to experience the wonder of the outdoors on a break at one of Go Beyond’s two centres in either Derbyshire or Cornwall.
Go Beyond’s director for Children, Carl Wholey, said: “Throughout the year Go Beyond gives children and young people who have been bereaved, abused or bullied, who are living in poverty or caring for loved ones the chance to escape their worries and pressures. To have the moments and experiences they need to believe in themselves and think beyond the day-to-day for a bigger, brighter future.
”Because we believe that every child deserves the opportunity to experience the mood boosting benefits of the natural world, time spent outdoors is incorporated into every Go Beyond break.
“It’s for this reason we’re so thrilled to be launching a new fundraising event that is all about getting outdoors (or bringing the outdoors in!) whatever the weather.”
Go Beyond’s director of fundraising and communications, Sara Shearman added: “As a charity we rely solely on donations to fund our breaks for children and young people, which are provided completely free of charge.
“For this reason every single pound raised by those taking part in The Great British Welly Stomp really will make a difference; giving children who face serious challenges in their lives the chance to make memories they’ll treasure for a lifetime, and give them the confidence they need to believe in themselves.”
Included in The Great British Welly Stomp fundraising pack is a rain-themed fundraising quiz, muddy puddles bake sale recipe and everything required to promote Welly Stomp events to friends, family and colleagues.
To join The Great British Welly Stomp head to www.gobeyond.org.uk/welly-stomp