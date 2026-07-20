A CHARITY golf day which was organised by St Austell Brewery has raised £10,000 for Children’s Hospice South West.
Held at the historic Royal North Devon Golf Club, the event brought together guests for a day on the course followed by a barbecue, auction and raffle.
The prizes, which included tickets to see Ariana Grande, helped to boost the final fundraising total, which will be donated to a charity that provides care for children with life-limiting conditions and support for their families across the region.
Across its three hospices in St Austell, Barnstaple and Bristol, the charity offers far more than medical and nursing care. Every stay is designed to enrich lives, create precious memories, ease emotional and practical pressures and help families make the very most of their time together.
Dan Crabb, sales director at St Austell Brewery, said: "We're incredibly proud to have raised £10,000 for Children's Hospice South West through this fantastic golf event.
"Bringing together our customers, suppliers and colleagues was a brilliant way to support an incredible charity that makes a real difference in the South West. We'd like to thank everyone who took part and showed such generous support throughout the day.”
Earlier this year, CHSW was selected by the St Austell Brewery Charitable Trust as its Charity of the Year. The brewery - which is marking its 175th anniversary this year - has committed to raising vital funds over the next two years for what is the only children’s hospice charity in the South West.
One of the brewery's key fundraising initiatives this year is donating 25p from every portion of fish and chips sold across its 45 managed pubs. Teams across the company's head offices, breweries, pubs and depots are also taking part in activities throughout the year, to help raise further funds.
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