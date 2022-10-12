Charity dog show
Charwell Dog Adventures near Callington held a crossbreed and rescue dog championship and dog show to raise money for charity.
The show raised vital funds for two Cornish charities, Cornwall Blood Bikes and Refuge4Pets.
The second of what they hope will become an annual event saw more than 60 dogs and their owners take part entering a variety of fun classes judged by Samantha Fraiser from Paws to Train and Behaviour based at Charwell Dog Adventures.
Benni owned by Dan Effer was crowned best in show and Cherry owned by Sue Smith came reserve best in show.
More than £600 was raised on the day which is to be split evenly between the two charities.
A spokesperson from the event said: “We would like to thank everyone who came on the day and support us, to all our amazing sponsors and to Charwell Dog Adventures for allowing us to use their amazing agility field to host our event.”
