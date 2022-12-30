A CONVOY of 52 brightly lit tractors brought some welcome fun and cheer as it sparkled and beeped its way around the lanes and villages of South East Cornwall.
The Liskeard Young Farmers’ Club Tractor Run has raised around £800 so far for Cancer Research UK, Children’s Hospice South West and local club funds.
Starting out at Trewint Farm in Menheniot, the noisy procession made many people smile along its way through St Ive, Pensilva, Upton Cross, Minions, Commonmoor, St Cleer and Liskeard. After coming down through the Parade the convoy finished its run at Geoffrey Harris Tyres, where Santa was waiting to greet the drivers and supporters.
A club spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone for making the effort to come out in the terrible weather for our tractor run, they all looked very festive, and thank you very much to the Harris family for hosting.
“Well done to Jacob Martyn for winning best dressed tractor and to Roddy Kurn for winning best dressed driver.”
Anyone who would like to make a donation towards Liskeard Young Farmers’ Club’s chosen charities should private message the club on Facebook for bank details, or contact chairman Lisa on 07515 996670.
If anyone locally is interested in joining Liskeard YFC this new year, the club says new members are always very welcome.
The next big events on the club’s fundraising calendar will be the annual dung sale on February 18 and the Big Breakfast on April 8 at Menheniot Village Hall – also supporting Cancer Research and Children’s Hospice South West.