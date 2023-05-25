Love animals, tractors, heavy horses, food, music, dog shows, scurry racing, funfairs, crafts, gardens, shopping as well as anything and everything associated with country life in Cornwall? Then you will love the Royal Cornwall Show.
A fantastic day out for all ages, the Royal Cornwall Show is the place to be on June 8, 9 and 10.
We have a fantastic opportunity for one lucky family to win a family ticket (which will permit up to two adults and two children). To be in with a chance of winning these tickets answer the following question:
When was the Cornwall Agricultural Society founded?
Send your answer, along with your name, address, email and phone number to [email protected] by Monday, June 5, at 3pm. Full terms and conditions can be found on our website. Editor’s decision is final.