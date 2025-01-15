MEMBERS of Cornwall’s Chamber of Commerce have issued a robust call for a devolution deal that truly reflects the unique identity, heritage and needs of businesses within the county.
As discussions around regional governance and devolution gain momentum nationwide, here in Cornwall, John Brown, CEO of Cornwall Chamber, has emphasised that any agreement must prioritise the distinct character and ambitions of the local communities.
Mr Brown’s statement on behalf of members comes amid growing concern that Cornwall’s specific challenges and opportunities could be overlooked in generic, one-size-fits-all devolution frameworks.
“Cornwall is more than just another region,” said Mr Brown. “We are a proud Celtic nation with a distinct identity an enviable cultural heritage and untapped economic potential. Yet we are grappling with awful levels of child poverty, over tens of thousands of people on housing waiting list, plus a health and social infrastructure that is stretched beyond breaking point.
“It’s time for the Government to recognise Cornwall’s unique position and take decisive steps towards a devolution deal that works on. We need clarity on what’s possible, it would be deeply concerning to spend the next 18 months campaigning for something that doesn’t exist.
“We need a firm commitment to action for Cornwall and the urgency to move beyond political point-scoring. Cornwall cannot afford to be sidelined while others progress.”
Mr Brown certainly outlines a strong case on behalf of the Chamber, who are demanding the Government provides:
Clarity
· Recognise that a majority of businesses want a Cornwall deal.
· Define what an independent deal could look like and whether it is truly achievable.
· Be transparent about timelines and processes.
Certainty
· Provide guarantees on funding and support for Cornwall, regardless of the chosen model.
Action
· Engage directly with Cornwall’s leaders and business community to progress discussions without delay.
“This is about more than governance. It’s about fighting for a richer, fairer and kinder Cornwall, a future where our economy thrives, our children have opportunities and our communities prosper,” added Mr Brown. “To our members, we say this: your voice has power. Together, we can ensure Cornwall’s future is one of growth, autonomy and prosperity. Let’s demand the change Cornwall needs and deserves.”