THOUSANDS flocked to the Royal Cornwall Showground last week, eager to live out their Clarkson’s Farm fantasies and discover more about agriculture and all that it entails.
Despite one very short shower on Saturday afternoon, this year’s show was blessed with good weather and visitors packed into the showground over the three days to make the most of it — all 117,447 of them!
The kids could hardly contain their excitement — the young goats that is — as they received their rosettes in the goat pen. With only a few nibbles taken from each ribbon, 'Ginko' the three-month-old Anglo Newbian of the Boscadjack herd, shown by Sue Smith of Helston, took Best Kid. Debbie Hearn, of Roche, was then awarded Reserve for her bouncy two-month-old Toggenburg 'Gorsefield Mystletoe'. They are pictured with judge Vicki Hardy.
There were many highlights across the weekend, including the ever-popular JCB Dancing Diggers who had crowds cheering - and sometimes hiding - as they performed amazingly choreographed stunts as well as the inter-hunt relay, with all its twists and turns, and the Cornwall Airport Newquay Shetland Pony Grand National which had the crowds going wild.
Music and entertainment was also buzzing throughout the venue, with multiple live sound stages and walking entertainment filling the gaps between local produce stalls, the flower tent and a traditional fun fair. All in all there was a real feel that Cornwall was coming together to socialise and celebrate.
There were plenty of champions to see in the livestock and equine sections. Supreme Beef went to the British Limousin Foxhill Farm Titan, exhibited by Mrs M Cormack, and Supreme Dairy went to Mr M Davis exhibiting his Jersey Rivermead Verdi Pixie.
In the sheep section the Supreme Championship was won by Mr and Mrs Alford with their British Charollais ewe, and the Best in Show for the dairy goats was Treleth Derryn owned by Sharon Owen, and Best Pygmy Goat in Show was won by Dux Meadow Daphne owned by S Foote.
The Pig Supreme was won by SJS Loveless and their large white Portbredy Houri, and The Queen Elizabeth II Perpetual Challenge Cup for the Best Light Horse in Show went to the large riding horse, Rio For Ever, owned by Miss Lauren Baker.
Members of Camelford Young Farmers' Club (YFC) were delighted to receive third place with their cubicle entitled 'Only Fools and Horses'. Pictured alongside the display are members Ben, Marlie and Beth
It was also an emotional show for retiring secretary Chris Riddle, and his wife Thelma, as they celebrated their final show at the helm after 35 years in the role. More than 100 stewards and staff members, past and present, created a guard of honour in the Main Ring as a very thoughtful letter written by HRH The Duke of Cornwall was read out by Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho.
Following the show, secretary Chris said: “We are delighted to see that the attendance for this year is once again a very strong one, and just shy of our 120,000 target. We are all too aware of how tough it has been for many households over the last couple of years, so to still see the show being supported by local people in this way is tremendous. I know it means a lot to the traders at the show and the families that compete here.
“The success of the show would not be possible without the support of those that visit, compete and trade at the show, as well as all those that help make the event happen, including our contractors, staff and judges and stewards.”
Preparations have already started for the 2025 show, which will take place on June 5, 6 and 7.