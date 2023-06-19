A ceremony will take place in Liskeard's Public Hall this Friday (June 23) at 2 pm to mark the signing of the Armed Forces Covenant by Liskeard Town Council.
Serving members of the Armed Forces will be accompanied by representatives of the Royal British Legion, Royal Naval Association, Veterans and Cadet Forces will be in attendance.
A short service of remembrance will also be undertaken at a Drumhead Service during the event.
Order of proceedings:
13.45 to 14.00 – Guests arrive
14.00 – Town crier Announces Mayor and purpose of the event – Mayor and Mace Bearers enter
14.05 – Mayoral Introduction
14.10 – Prayer
14.15 – Signing of Covenant
14.20 – Exaltation followed by a minute's silence
14.25 – Chrissie Haynes – Kohima
14.26 – National Anthem
1430 – Coffee and tea served in Hall