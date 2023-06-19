A ceremony will take place in Liskeard's Public Hall this Friday (June 23) at 2 pm to mark the signing of the Armed Forces Covenant by Liskeard Town Council. 

Serving members of the Armed Forces will be accompanied by representatives of the Royal British Legion, Royal Naval Association, Veterans and Cadet Forces will be in attendance.

A short service of remembrance will also be undertaken at a Drumhead Service during the event.

Order of proceedings:

13.45 to 14.00 – Guests arrive

14.00 – Town crier Announces Mayor and purpose of the event – Mayor and Mace Bearers enter 

14.05 – Mayoral Introduction

14.10 – Prayer

14.15 – Signing of Covenant

14.20 – Exaltation followed by a minute's silence

14.25 – Chrissie Haynes – Kohima

14.26 – National Anthem 

1430 – Coffee and tea served in Hall