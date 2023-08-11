Cornwall Council leader Linda Taylor has been flying the flag for Cornwall in discussions with her counterparts from Brittany, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Asturias and Galicia, at the inaugural Celtic Forum held in Rennes, Brittany.
Held in Brittany, the Celtic Forum aims to become an annual event as representatives, including Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford, and deputy first minister of Scotland, Shona Robinson, took part in this first event to lay the foundations for a new stage of cooperation between Celtic partners, with all participants signing the ‘Declaration of Rennes’ setting out the scope of future cooperation.
Ms Taylor said: “Cornwall has a proud Celtic heritage. We have many cultural links to other Celtic nations and regions so strengthening our ties with them is a wonderful opportunity to plant the seeds for future collaborations, and for us to come together to build on our historical links.
“This new forum follows hot on the heels of the new and historic agreement to strengthen ties between Cornwall and Wales which I was proud to sign on behalf of Cornwall alongside the First Minister of Wales, the Rt Hon Mark Drakeford MS.”
The Celtic Forum saw representatives discussing renewable energies, youth mobility and culture.