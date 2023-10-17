A celebratory tea was held in Maker with Rame Community Hall Kingsand on Thursday, October 12, to mark the 70th anniversary of Pensioners Voice.
The event included entertainment with songs from the 50’s and 70’s from West Cornwall’s Rachel Best.
Pensioners Voice started in 1953 and meets every second Thursday of each month from 2.30pm to 4pm at the Community Hall Kingsand. A speaker attends most meetings to give a talk on various interesting subjects, but there is always companionship with tea, biscuits and a raffle.
Pensioners Voice aim to have a coach trip every year, which is paid for from proceeds of coffee mornings in the village.
This Christmas Pensioners Voice plan to travel to The Bay at Cawsand for their Christmas lunch.
The group hold two holidays a year. This December, 47 members are off to Longleat for three days where for two nights they will visit the ‘Festival of Light’.
In March 2024, 45 members are going to Warners at Cricket St Thomas for five days and four nights.
There are currently 100 members and anyone over 50 is welcome to join this very active group.