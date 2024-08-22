Torpoint Community College has expressed its pride in its latest cohort of year 11 pupils after they collected their GCSE results today.
With student all over the country making their way into school this morning, anxiously awaiting their results, staff and students in Torpoint have had a morning of celebration this results day.
Dr Jeremy Plumb, headteacher at the school said: “We are hugely proud of the year 11 students who achieved an array of outstanding GCSE examination results. It is worth remembering that this cohort of students started their time at TCC with remote learning as their year 7 was interrupted by the pandemic, but they have worked hard to overcome the challenges they faced. They were a fantastic group of students who not only demonstrated a desire to succeed academically, but also a strong community ethos, working cooperatively with their teachers and peers.
“Our top performing student achieved grades 8 and 9 for every subject. Over 20 grade 9’s were achieved by our students which is an impressive achievement. 5 students achieved grade 9 in physics and 4 students achieved grade 9 in maths and English respectively.
“These top grades are an impressive accomplishment, but we are also hugely proud of our students who achieved the full range of grades. There were several students who excelled academically this year and there are many students who should feel hugely proud of what they have achieved.”
The percentage of students at the school attaining GCSE grades of 4 or above, identified as the standard pass, in both English and mathematics was 62 per cent and the number of grades 5 and above are higher than pre-pandemic results.
Dr Plumb continued: “This achievement across the college is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of each and every student, together with the support and encouragement of their teachers. Congratulations to all students for their individual achievement and praise to all staff who have steered the students through the courses and examinations. The college is looking forward to welcoming a significant number of these students into the Sixth Form at the college which also celebrates good results and sees every student move successfully to their next step”.
“All the staff and governors at the college are extremely proud of our students’ achievements and are looking forward to watching them continue to achieve and inspire others in their chosen journey after GCSEs. You are all exceptional, inspiring and talented young people, and we couldn’t be prouder of you. Well done”.