Colin’s son Matthew spoke of his father as “a pretty amazing man” who was “never short of a story or two” and how his storytelling will be missed at Sunday lunches. He reminisced to the congregation about the Vote Liberal Democrat signs which appeared at election time with the word ‘Breed’, and how Colin mused about whether tourists thought it might be an instruction to them! And he paid homage to his Mum Janet, for her support of the MP throughout his life as a ‘true partnership’.