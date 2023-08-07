The community of Looe came together this weekend to celebrate the work of local emergency service personnel.
Visitors were given a chance on August 5 to meet some important members of the community with crews from the lifeboat, fire and rescue, coastguard, police and others in attendance.
Hosted at the Quayside Centre in West Looe, attending organisations gave an insight into some of their work through demonstrations and talks, even giving visitors a chance to get involved.
Despite the weather looking more like winter than an August weekend, visitors came en masse, making the most of the opportunity to get up close and personal with specialised vehicles and equipment.
As well as trying on specialised uniforms, exploring emergency vehicles and meeting the teams behind each badge, guests also took the opportunity to brush up on some vital life-saving skills, as workshops on basic life support and CPR were provided.
The event was held as part of Looe Carnival. More about the carnival’s events can be seen on pages 16 and 17.