The origin of midsummer traditions – the midsummer and midwinter solstices hold significant importance in the calender for the ancestors of Northen Europe. In practical terms, June 21 and December 21 are approximate dates for the solstices as the calender does not align precisely with the Earth’s orbit around the sun. However, the solstice can fluctuate between the 19th and 22nd, depending on the leap year cycle.