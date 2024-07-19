TWO locals born a day apart in 1924 celebrated their joint centuries at Looe Social Club. Dolly Crabb, who had marked her 100th birthday on Friday, July 12, was one of the guests who arrived at a surprise party for Len Stroud’s 100th on the following day. Describing both Dolly and Len as lovely people, well wishers commented on their very youthful appearance, and wondered if it could be down to the Looe sea air. Two hundred years between us, isn’t that amazing,” said Len. We had a good time, looking back over the years. What a wonderful coincidence.”