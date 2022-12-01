Torpoint Town Mayor, Cllr Rachel Evans BEM, was honoured to present Frank Bailey his birthday card from His Majesty The King on November 30.
Family gathered at Tamara House, who were celebrating with a home baked cake and party food. Frank met Bette Warren at Mount Edgcumbe before the war and were childhood sweethearts before marrying in St. Michael’s Church in Stoke in 1945.
Frank took a plumbing apprenticeship, with the last 15 years of his career employed as a caretaker at Honicknowle Secondary School. Bette and Frank were blessed with two children, Alan born in 1947 and Anita in 1951.
Alan moved to Torpoint and when Frank needed to have care, they chose Tamara House. Grandchildren, great grand-children, friends and family had celebrated with Frank prior to his 100th birthday.