The importance of Tommy Mark to the choir should also not be underestimated. He had been a Polperro fisherman before turning to lay preaching, when he became known as the Fishermen’s Bishop. He blended religion and the sea in his homilies and the Cornish Guardian reported that he gave his evangelical addresses ‘in his customary breezy but intensely sincere manner’. His sermons attracted large crowds, sometimes well over 1000 people, to the combined services and religious concerts given by the choir. Newspapers reported that a 1928 concert in the Devonport Central Hall had a congregation of about 1,500 with many more unable to get in. Such was the fame of the choir and Tommy Mark at the time that a report and photograph appeared in The Sphere, published in London as ‘The Empire’s Illustrated Weekly’. By contrast, the local press reported another well-attended sacred concert in Mevagissey below the far more important news that Mr Harry Tregaskes of Galowras Farm had a ewe which had given birth to four lambs. Despite the huge audiences, Tommy Mark said that Polperro made no claim to be a select choir, just a company of fishermen who gathered together to sing and who were willing to give their services to help forward the cause of Christianity. Mr Mark died in 1941 but not before his nephew Dick Jolliff, a member of the choir, had followed in his footsteps as an effective lay preacher.