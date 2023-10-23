High profile singer Tom Walker played a unique show at Carnglaze Caverns in Liskeard, Cornwall on October 20 to his adoring fans.
Following the release of his new single Burn and pop-up gigs in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham last week, Tom announced his Subterranean tour, which stopped off at the iconic Cornish cave system, Carnglaze Caverns.
Showgoers clambered their way in to the depths of the cave, which helped enhance the sound of Tom’s melodic voice.
Tom was even spotted dropping in to the local London Inn for some well earned refreshment.