RETAIL units on Liskeard’s former Cattle Market are set to be refurbished by Cornwall Council.
The seven units and adjacent public toilet date to between 1884 and 1907 but are unlisted.
The local authority, which owns the buildings, says that updating them will contribute to the levelling up of the town.
The council said: “The seven ‘lock up’ units, together with a small separate unit, were occupied by a small number of businesses and individuals through leasing arrangements with the Council as landlord. Whilst occupied for retail, the units were largely under-utilised and in some cases used principally for storage. The units are in a prime location, adjacent to Liskeard’s main shopping streets, that is currently undergoing a programme of regeneration.”
The council had considered several options from demolishing the building and leaving the space open, to creating an entirely new two-storey building, before settling on the plan to retain the existing units while refurbishing them to make a higher-quality space.
The work will include re-roofing and and general upgrades to the external fabric including new external windows and doors. Internally the current layout will mostly be retained, but with two internal walls removed to create five larger units.