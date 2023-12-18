A RUNNING group from Liskeard which provides more than just fitness has been awarded cash to expand its activities.
If anyone happened to see some athletic-looking and happy Santas recently then it was most likely Power Runs Cornwall, out spreading some cheer, as they celebrated a £2,600 grant from the National Lottery.
Power Runs is a community ‘running and jeffing’ group based in Liskeard. Since the group started in October 2021 it has grown and become established, offering popular non-competitive and all inclusive sessions twice weekly.
Founder Sandra Haynes says that the group not only offers its members an opportunity to improve their physical fitness, but also helps boost confidence, mental wellbeing and social interaction.
Following a successful grant application to Liskeard Town Council earlier this year, Power Runs has now secured funding from The National Lottery Community Fund for 2024.
Leaders of the group, Sandra Haynes, Jo Richards and Raymond Olver are delighted about the news.
Sandra said: “This will enable the group to continue to grow in the community by enabling us to train more leaders, provide first aid and mental health training, and buy equipment such as running lights and high-vis wear.
“We are also developing our jeffing programme to encourage more people in the community to participate in running. Jeffing is a run/walk technique for those that do not wish to run continuously. It helps build fitness and stamina and is less likely to cause running related injuries.”
Supporting the Liskeard community is part of the group’s ethos and they’ve attended and organised events, completed runs to support local foodbanks and the air ambulance, and regular running litter picks.
“We are a very friendly and welcoming group,” Sandra said. “Anyone is welcome to join us, our sessions are free, inclusive and supported.”
For more information or to join sessions in the New Year, visit groups.runtogether.co.uk/PowerRunsCornwall or email [email protected]