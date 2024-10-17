During the incident on June 8, 2022, two wheelchair users from the care home lost their lives when the ‘Wheelyboat 123’ capsized. The wheelchair users — Alex Wood and Alison Tilsley — were residents of Burdon Grange Care Home who were participating in a day trip on the lake. When the wheelyboat capsized, the residents who were strapped into their wheelchairs were dragged to the bottom of the lake and drowned.