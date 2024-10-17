THE owners of Burdon Grange Care Home in Beaworthy have responded following the release of a Marine Accident Investigation Board (MAIB) report into the capsizing of a recreational craft at Roadford Lake.
During the incident on June 8, 2022, two wheelchair users from the care home lost their lives when the ‘Wheelyboat 123’ capsized. The wheelchair users — Alex Wood and Alison Tilsley — were residents of Burdon Grange Care Home who were participating in a day trip on the lake. When the wheelyboat capsized, the residents who were strapped into their wheelchairs were dragged to the bottom of the lake and drowned.
The owners of Burdon Grange Care Home in Beaworthy said: “The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has today [October 17, 2024] published its findings into the tragedy at Roadford Lake near Okehampton.
“Devastatingly, two of our residents lost their lives when the boat they were on capsized on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
“Our thoughts remain with the families, relatives, and friends of Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, whose losses are still deeply felt by our community.
“Although the MAIB has concluded its investigation, we are mindful of the fact that this is a multi-agency investigation and Devon and Cornwall Police, The Health and Safety Commission, and the Care Quality Commission have yet to conclude their findings, so we won’t be commenting further at this time.”