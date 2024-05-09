MUSIC loving care home residents in Callington said “yeehaw” as they celebrated with a wild west themed hoedown recently.
A number of Sanctuary Care residents at Chyvarhas Residential and Nursing Home embraced the on-going fashion trend of ‘cowboy-core’ as they dressed in their best bandanas and cowboy hats.
The event saw residents and stand enjoy a traditional barn dance, complete with live music performed by duo Chris and Becca Bradley.
In true hoedown style, the care home looked the part for the occasion, with country-inspired décor.
The wild west extravaganza was organised by Becky Marting, care assistant and activities coordinator.
Becky said: “Our team are passionate about enriching our residents' lives, and after discovering that our residents love country and western music, we wanted to arrange something special to celebrate.
“Music has so many wellbeing benefits, particularly for residents living with dementia, helping to unlock past memories and encouraging social interaction. It was fantastic to see this in action at our wild west party, as our residents enjoyed a dance and sing-a-long together!”
Vern Goulding, aged 82, who lives at the Sanctuary Care home, said: “I’ve always loved country music, so this was a really special day. It made me feel very nostalgic!”