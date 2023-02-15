A care home near Bodmin has been put into special measures after failing an inspection.
HF Trust – St Teath Site in Bodmin has been rated inadequate and placed within special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following an inspection in December.
HF Trust – St Teath Site is a residential care home for those with learning disabilities and autism. Split into two homes, Rendle House and Valley View, the home is able to accommodate up to ten residents.
However, following a recent inspection conducted by the CQC, the site will now be placed under special measures. This inspection was prompted in part by a notification of an incident in which a person using the service died, which is now subject to further investigation by the CQC as to whether any regulatory action should be taken.
While the inspection did not examine the circumstances of the incident, the information shared with the Commission surrounding it indicated potential concerns surrounding the management of risk.
