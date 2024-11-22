CARDINHAM Woods will be closed tomorrow (November 23) because of the yellow weather warnings.
Two weather warnings have been put in place as Storm Bert creeps closer to land, bringing a large deluge of rain and strong winds in its path.
It has led to the closure of the woods amid the potential risks to people with falling branches and trees.
A spokesperson for Forestry England said: “Cardinham Woods will be closed on Saturday, November 23 due to the weather warning and forecast for Storm Bert
“Woods Cafe will also be closed.
“With strong winds and rain all day we potentially going to see some large branches and trees come down.
“These can cause serious injuries or death. Please do not try to enter the woods on Saturday.
“We expect to be back open on Sunday, but please be aware there may be a delay in reopening certain trails depending on the extent of the damage.”