STUDENTS and teachers at a local school have welcomed some new therapy pets.
Pigs Rusty, Dusty and Oreo, are the newest members of Carbeile Junior School, Torpoint.
The trio of piggies were brought from Pennywell Farm using money from fundraising events. They have joined a number of other therapy animals which the school currently offers including a dog, rabbits and rats.
The pigs are fed every morning by different children from different classes.
Pete Hamlyn, headteacher, said: “Rusty, Dusty and Oreo have proved to be invaluable for so many children who might suffer from EBSA (Emotional Based School Avoidance).”
The pigs are also let out at lunchtimes while the children are playing.
Mr Hamlyn added: “This gives the pigs different places to snuffle in and for the children to interact with them.”