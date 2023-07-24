Pupils from Caradon Academy in Liskeard enjoyed a visit from a housebuilding company last week to learn about the construction industry.
Persimmon Homes’ Andrew Wallis visited the school this week to deliver a talk all about the different trades and jobs that are involved in the construction industry and how they work together to bring about housing projects across the UK.
Students had an opportunity to ask questions regarding what to expect on a building site and what sort of pay they might receive in certain trades.
Persimmon Homes Cornwall & West Devon is building in Liskeard, with a significant presence at its five-phase Trevethan Meadows site, where nearly 500 homes are being built – 150 as part of the current phase – and are committed to supporting communities where it is developing.
Pupils were then set a task to draw a plan of the classroom using their maths and drawing skills. They needed to measure the dimensions of the walls, use scale to create an accurate plan of the room, and decide what would be the implications if measurements are not accurate and how this could affect the business.
Pupils Zach, Nathen, and Corey’s final drawing received particular admiration from Andrew.
Commenting on the day’s events Andrew Wallis said: “I was delighted to attend Caradon Academy to teach pupils all about the construction industry, the role it can play in their career, and how we provide homes for local people.
“Persimmon is dedicated to engaging with stakeholders in the areas it is building which is why we’re more than happy to attend events like school talks and career fairs, especially given the long-term benefits in providing more housing for local people.
“The children at the Academy did a terrific job in listening to the talk and undertaking the task – and I want to say well done to them all, but especially Zach, Nathen, and Corey for their designs.”