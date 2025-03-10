A MOTORIST is contesting a car parking fine she received at Porthpean, near St Austell, in the summer.
Helen Honey admits she made a genuine mistaken when she entered the wrong vehicle registration number in the car park machine.
However, she feels the private car park operator “has not been reasonable and fair”.
Helen believes the fine was questionable and says that the amount she is being asked for has snowballed during the time she has been contesting the matter.
She said: “I received a fine last June at Porthpean car park. I accidentally put in the wrong licence plate, instead of the car I was borrowing when my car was in the garage.
“I actually absently minded did the same thing in the same week at Fistral beach at Newquay. Luckily, Fistral car park is managed by Initial Parking, which is a member of the trade association, the British Parking Association (BPA). They realised I made an honest mistake and I paid a £20 admin fee, which I think is reasonable and fair.
“Porthpean, run by KBT Cornwall Ltd trading as Armtrac Security Services, wanted £60. I offered a £20 admin fee and they declined.
“I was pretty skint at the time so decided to stick to my guns, hoping they’d have some humanity. My appeal was declined. I have had dozens of threatening texts, emails, phone calls and, more recently, a letter stating unless I pay £245, I'll be taken to court.
“I just think that if someone makes a mistake, even though they paid for parking, it shouldn’t cost them a 2,900 per cent increase on the initial charge from £2 to £60. I think these car parks are preying on people’s mistakes and fears.”
We have approached Armtrac Security Services about Helen’s case but have received no reply.