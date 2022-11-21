‘Car Park Carols’ to continue
A CHURCH in Liskeard is building on the success of its last two ‘Car Park Carols’ events by planning an outdoor Christingle Festival.
St Martin’s Church fist held its drive-in / walk-in carol service at Morrisons and the event then moved to Westbourne Car Park in the town centre.
This year, the church plans to go one better with the support of Liskeard School and Community College, who have offered the use of their tennis courts and parking.
Worship leader Niall Dunne said: “This year we are planning to change the format slightly, calling it ‘Car Park Christingle’ and combining it with our annual community Christingle service on December 4, which is always well attended in the church.
“In doing this we want to develop the event to be bigger and have more to it – more like a family festival than just a concert. There will be activities for children, as well as a donation based café.”
