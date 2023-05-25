At around 4pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 24) of a collision between a car and a slow moving train between Liskeard and Looe.
The incident happened at Coombe Halt Crossing, Liskeard.
A Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Both appliances from Liskeard and the Rescue Tender from Bodmin mobilised to a report of a car that had been hit by a train at the crossing. On arrival the crew confirmed that one car had collided with a slow moving light two carriage train on the branch line.
"The vehicle, which had been pushed up against a lamppost had mechanically entrapped the male driver inside by crushing the door. Firefighters successfully released the male, giving first aid at the scene. Rail staff, Ambulance and Police were also on scene. "
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson added: "Units attended and breathalysed the driver of the car and train driver, both blew zero - there is no further action for Devon and Cornwall Police in connection to this matter."
The British Transport Police spokesperson added that enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.